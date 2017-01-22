Spicer’s First WH Press Conference Made Jaws Drop Globally

This wasn’t one of your grandfather’s press briefings.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer called his first official press briefing Saturday during which he slammed the mainstream media for what he felt was dishonest reporting about the Donald Trump administration’s opening days.

First on Spicer’s hit list was Time magazine’s report that the bust of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed and replaced with that of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Time’s Zeke Miller, who made the initial report, later corrected it and apologized for his mistake.

Read more