Spying after Snowden: What's changed and what hasn't

Image Credits: Libreplanet, Youtube.

Over the last three and a half years, Edward Snowden has gone from an anonymous government contractor to a global celebrity made the subject of two major motion pictures.

To some, he’s a martyr, forced to while away his time in Russia to avoid unfair charges from a U.S. government that was exposed by his actions. To others, he’s a traitor who gave up American secrets, endangered the lives of soldiers and then went running to the Kremlin for protection.

But for all of his cultural import, Snowden’s decision to leak thousands of classified documents has done little to change the way the United States conducts surveillance.

Domestic intelligence agencies are more entrenched than ever despite reforms passed by Congress. In Europe, governments chose to expand spy powers after a series of terrorist attacks.
From the beginning, Snowden insisted that he never set out to upend the law.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Virtual Reality Allows the Most Detailed, Intimate Digital Surveillance Yet

Virtual Reality Allows the Most Detailed, Intimate Digital Surveillance Yet

Science & Tech
Comments
Google Employee Sues the Company for 'Internal Spying Program'

Google Employee Sues the Company for ‘Internal Spying Program’

Science & Tech
Comments

Canada Declares ‘high-speed’ Internet Essential for Quality of Life

Science & Tech
Comments

Artificial leaf copies nature to manufacture medicine

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists Discover Six New Deep Sea Species

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments