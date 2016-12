It is famed for luxury hotels, pristine ski slopes and fabulously wealthy clientele.

But unfortunate staff at the World Economic Forum could see a different side to Davos at its conference for the super-rich.

The annual junket has become so popular for the world’s elite that the Swiss ski resort is running out of accommodation.

The 2017 event sold out within days, and for 2018 it is thought there just won’t be enough hotel rooms to go round.

