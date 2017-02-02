Starbucks Starts Hiring Vets Amid Migrant Blowback

In response to the public backlash against its new plans to hire thousands of Muslim migrants, Starbucks announced it would speed up its previously stated goal of hiring 10,000 veterans by 2018.

“Starbucks has hired 8,800 veterans and military spouses toward a five year goal to reach 10,000 by 2018,” reads the statement released on its website days after the backlash.

CEO Howard Schultz announced on Sunday that the coffee chain plans to hire 10,000 migrants over the next five years, just days after President Trump issued an executive order putting a four-month pause on allowing refugees into the U.S. and barring travelers from seven terrorist-linked countries in the Middle East.

“We will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration’s actions grows with each passing day,” Shultz stated.

Backlash erupted against the coffee company on social media, with the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag sweeping Twitter and dozens of users posting pictures of themselves deleting the Starbucks app from their phones.

Starbucks stock also began to tumble, dropping 3 points in just two days after Shultz’s announcement.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks politicized an issue to increase its sales.

In 2015, the coffee company embarked on a race crusade called the “Race Together” campaign, where baristas were instructed to write the phrase on every cup before handing it to the customer.

The campaign lasted less than a week due to intense backlash.

Later that same year, Starbucks removed all holiday-inspired images from its coffee cups in order to be more politically correct, prompting then-candidate Donald Trump to call for a boycott of the coffee giant at a rally.

“Starbucks is taking ‘Merry Christmas’ off [their cups], no more Merry Christmas,” Trump told the crowd.

“If I become President, we’ll all be saying Merry Christmas again,” he said to applause.