State Department Doubles Refugee Inflow Since Court Ruling, Most From Terror-Prone Countries

The U.S. State Department has more than doubled the refugee inflow from seven terror-prone countries since a Seattle judge’s decision to block President Donald Trump’s immigration reform, according to a report in The Washington Times.

Since the Feb. 3 ruling, 1,100 refugees have entered the United States, with 77 percent arriving from the seven terror-prone countries outlined on Trump’s executive order.

In a statement to The Washington Times, the State Department said the increase in numbers was a result of “rescheduling those whose travel had been suspended the previous week.”

The countries, which include Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen, were originally deemed a terror threat by President Barack Obama’s administration, as part of the Terrorist Prevention Act of 2015.

Out of the 1,100 refugees admitted, 346 come from Syria, while 232 originate from Iraq. Meanwhile, 64 per cent of recent arrivals identify as Muslim, compared to just 31 percent of arrivals in the first week of the Trump administration.

