State Dept Whistleblower: Refugee Program 'Full of Fraud'

Whistleblower Mary Doetsch, an ex-State Department official and refugee coordinator, detailed reasons why President Trump’s refugee and travel moratorium was not only correct and necessary, but needs to be expanded.

She begins –

“I fully support President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily halts admissions from the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and bans travel from nationals of countries that potentially pose a security risk to the United States; however, I don’t think the action goes far enough.

Further, I believe there are many people throughout the country who feel the same way.”

This assertion is supported by a recent poll conducted by Investor’s Business Daily showing that a majority of Americans (51%) support Trump’s executive order.

Also of note, a poll of nearly 10,000 Europeans from around the continent revealed that over 55% want immigration from Muslim-dominated countries halted completely.

“As a recently retired 25-year veteran of the U.S. Department of State who served almost eight years as a refugee coordinator throughout the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Cuba, I have seen first-hand the abuses and fraud that permeate the refugee program and know about the entrenched interests that fight every effort to implement much-needed reform. Despite claims of enhanced vetting, the reality is that it is virtually impossible to vet an individual who has no type of an official record, particularly in countries compromised by terrorism. U.S. immigration officials simply rely on the person’s often rehearsed and fabricated ‘testimony.’ I have personally seen this on hundreds of occasions.”

FBI Director James Comey testified before the House Homeland Security Committee in October, 2015, stating that proper vetting of ‘refugees’ was virtually impossible, “We can only query against that which we have collected, and so if someone has never made a ripple in the pond in Syria in a way that would get their identity or their interests reflected in our database, we can query our database until the cows come home, but there will be nothing [that will] show up, because we have no record on that person.”

Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, is on record as saying, “I don’t, obviously, put it past the likes of ISIL to infiltrate operatives among these refugees, so that’s a huge concern of ours.”

WikiLeaks released text of a speech delivered by Hillary Clinton in 2013 in which she admitted, “jihadists are coming in along with legitimate refugees.” Despite this knowledge, she called for a ~550% increase in the number of ‘refugees’ already being admitted by the Obama administration.

Ms. Doetsch concludes her stunning letter –

“As a refugee coordinator, I saw the exploitations, inconsistencies and security lapses in the program, and I advocated strongly for change. Nonetheless, during the past decade and specifically under the Obama administration, the Refugee Admissions Program continued to expand blindly, seemingly without concern for security or whether it served the best interests of its own citizens. For instance, the legally questionable resettlement of refugees from Malta to the United States grew substantially, despite the fact that as a European country with a functioning asylum system, ‘refugees’ should have remained there under the internationally accepted concept of ‘the country of first asylum.’ Similarly, the ‘special’ in-country refugee programs in Cuba and Russia continue, although they are laden with fraud and far too often simply admit economic migrants rather than actual refugees.”

President Trump’s executive order has been temporarily blocked by activist judges, despite the full legality of his decision as supported by the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, which clearly grants the President express powers to control the entry of non-citizens into the United States on virtually any basis.

