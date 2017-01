Despite health messages to limit sodas and other sugary beverages, most American children drink them often, new government statistics show.

Nearly two-thirds of boys and girls ages 2 to 19 drink at least one sugar-sweetened beverage daily, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The national survey of dietary habits from 2011 to 2014 also found that sweetened beverages account for more than 7 percent of total calorie intake for kids.

