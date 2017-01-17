CNN Panelist Calls Steve Harvey 'Mediocre Negro' for Visiting Trump

Comedian Steve Harvey responded to backlash after visiting President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower last Friday.

“On a personal note, a lot of y’all hurt me. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so vicious,” the Family Feud host stated on his radio show Monday.

“But I also understand that… If I’m going to keep getting stabbed at, then at least while you’re stabbing me, you should understand my intent for even taking the meeting in the first place. I’m from the ‘hood. I’ve been trying to do my part for years for boys and girls. I care about these inner cities because that’s where I’m from.”

On Monday, CNN’s Marc Lamont Hill went off the rails when he labeled black Trump-supporting celebrities such as Harvey “mediocre negroes.”

Harvey’s wife Marjorie came to his defense saying that “Doing the right thing sometimes isn’t popular.”

Despite the backlash, Harvey says he had a constructive meeting with the soon-to-be-president and may even work with future Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

“I walked away feeling there might be a real chance for some positive to come out of what many feel is doom and gloom,” Harvey also stated on his radio show Monday.