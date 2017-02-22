Straight WNBA Star Retires to Escape League's "Harmful" Lesbian Bullying Culture

Image Credits: Danny Karwoski / Wiki.

Candice Wiggins was a college star at Stanford, the third pick of the 2008 WNBA draft and a 2011 champion. And at the mountaintop of her basketball career, her sexuality marred the moment.

There is a “very, very harmful” culture running throughout the WNBA, she says, which saw her get bullied during her eight-year career because she is heterosexual.

Wiggins, who last played in the league in 2015, said she retired prematurely to leave a league that she estimated — wildly — is 98 percent lesbian, and which is played in such isolation that it weighs on the people on the court.

“It wasn’t like my dreams came true in the WNBA. It was quite the opposite,” Wiggins said in an extensive San Diego Tribune story published Monday. “… I wanted to play two more seasons of WNBA, but the experience didn’t lend itself to my mental state. It was a depressing state in the WNBA. It’s not watched. Our value is diminished. It can be quite hard. I didn’t like the culture inside the WNBA, and without revealing too much, it was toxic for me. … My spirit was being broken.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Leftists Kill Cheerful Police Greeting Initiative at Schools Due to Uneasy Illegal Aliens

Leftists Kill Cheerful Police Greeting Initiative at Schools Due to Uneasy Illegal Aliens

Hot News
Comments
Former CIA Agent Explains Why He Resigned Because Of Trump

Former CIA Agent Explains Why He Resigned Because Of Trump

Hot News
Comments

These Senators Opposed Vouchers Backer Betsy DeVos But Send Their Kids To Private Schools

Hot News
Comments

Ted Nugent On Fire! Looks To Run For National Office

Hot News
Comments

Norma ‘Jane Roe’ McCorvey From Roe V. Wade Didn’t Believe in Abortion

Hot News
Comments

Comments