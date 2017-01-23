Street artist hits DC agitators with Trump giving middle finger

The right’s prolific street artist Sabo met anti-Trump agitators when they descended on Washington, DC to lash out over the inauguration.

Or at least his art did.

Several images of this bus shelter poster were featured on the Facebook page of Sabo, the LA street artists that has targeted celebrities and the left over Obama, the Clintons and left-wing celebs.

The poster shows Trump giving the viewer two middle fingers with the caption:

You’re not at work because you don’t have a job.

You’re not at school because your education isn’t important to you.

No one takes this protest seriously because every 20 minutes for 8 years Obama dropped a bomb and you said nothing.

They were throughout DC:

The message didn’t seem to have much of an impact on the agitators, except to prove Sabo right.

CBS reported:

Most of the approximately 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day will be charged with felony rioting, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The office said most of those arrested will be released without having to post bail and must return to court in February.

A first group of 10 men appeared in Superior Court just before 3 p.m., and their lawyer entered a not guilty plea on their behalf. A judge released all of them on the condition they not get re-arrested in the District of Columbia.

Interim D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said Friday that 217 people were being charged with rioting.

The arrests took place in a four-block stretch of downtown Washington around the time of President Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

The arrests came after some protesters created chaos. Windows of downtown businesses were smashed, and police deployed pepper spray and “sting balls” against the crowd.