Emotional experiences can leave you in a ‘hangover’ state that lingers long after the event has ended, according to a new study.

And, an emotional hangover can even influence the way you process future experiences.

Measurements of skin conductance and brain activity revealed both physiological and internal brain states that persisted after emotion-evoking stimuli, and researchers say the findings ‘make clear’ that past experiences play a large role in cognition.

