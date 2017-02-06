Study: ID Fraud Up Since Security Chips Put Into Play

Image Credits: flickr, z0.

It’s a tiny chip that elicits big opinions.

Meant to protect customers from credit card fraud, most cards now have security chips, and many businesses bought the chip readers to go with it. But more than a year after they became common place, research shows that identity theft is actually up.

“With all the credit card hacking and privacy invasion, I think it’s a fantastic idea,” said one consumer.

Not so, said another. “It holds you up. It’s annoying.”

Consumers and businesses switched to the chip-based cards and readers 16 months ago to deter theft. But a study released this week from Javelin Strategy and Research found that identity fraud cases rose 16 percent in 2016, which equates to 15.4 million new victims – a record high. Lane Conner, founder and CEO of credit card processor Fuze said the chip rollout was bungled from the start, in part because it was supposed to require a pin – not just a signature.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

62.9%: Labor Force Participation Rate Improves in January

62.9%: Labor Force Participation Rate Improves in January

Economy
Comments
U.S. Gained 5,000 Manufacturing Jobs in January, Lost 10,000 Government Jobs

U.S. Gained 5,000 Manufacturing Jobs in January, Lost 10,000 Government Jobs

Economy
Comments

The Fed Does Nothing

Economy
Comments

Clinton-Linked ‘Laureate Education’ Tanks In First Day On Stock Market

Economy
Comments

Congress Is Trying To Tear Up This Obama Rule That Hurts Businesses

Economy
Comments

Comments