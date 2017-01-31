Study: No Link Between Marijuana Smoking and Lung Cancer

Image Credits: Meditations/Pixabay.

The scope and methodology behind marijuana-related studies is often hindered by the fact that the weed-fearing gatekeepers have made it really difficult for researchers to, you know, research.

But a fresh comprehensive study spotted by Esquire offers one of the most detailed looks at weed’s health effects yet, boasting 395 pages of raw research power.

“This report summarizes the current state of evidence regarding what is known about the health impacts of cannabis and cannabis-derived products, including effects related to therapeutic uses of cannabis and potential health risks related to certain cancers, diseases, mental health disorders, and injuries,” the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report states.

