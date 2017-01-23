Study: Obama administration issued $40B in 'midnight' regs

The Obama administration issued more than $40 billion worth of “midnight” regulations, according to a new study.

The business-minded American Action Forum (AAF) said Monday that federal agencies issued 102 major rules in 2016 — including 38 major rules during the two-month period between when President Trump was elected on Nov. 8 and his inauguration last Friday.

The last-minute rush to regulate included $41.2 billion worth of final rules issued since the election.

“There is little doubt politics motivated some of the historic midnight surge from the Obama administration,” Sam Batkins, director of regulatory policy at the AAF, told The Hill.

