Study: Obese Couples Struggle To Conceive

Obese couples looking to have a baby may want to consider their waistline first, as a new study from the National Institutes of Health has revealed that when both parents are overweight, it can be incredibly difficult for them to conceive naturally.

According to research, it may be 55% to 59% more difficult for them to have a baby compared to their thinner counterparts.

Research into the effects of children of obese parents has been relatively popular in recent years.

While it began with simply monitoring the weight of the mother and the effects on the child, scientists have also determined that the weight of the father may also play an important role in a child’s development.

And now, both play vital roles in conceiving a child.

Scientists came to the conclusion after monitoring over 500 couples trying to have a baby for one year.

During the study, the women kept a diary of their ovulation in addition to keeping track of when they had sex with their partner.

They were also instructed to take home pregnancy tests regularly, the results of which were then recorded in their diaries.

Negating other factors, it was found that overweight and obese couples had a much more difficult time getting pregnant.

The results were then published in the journal Human Reproduction.

Lead author Dr Rajeshwari Sundaram stated:

“A lot of studies on fertility and body composition have focused on the female partner, but our findings underscore the importance of including both partners. Our results also indicate that fertility specialists may want to consider couples’ body compositions when counselling patients.”

More studies, however, are needed in order to ensure that BMI and waist circumference are actually a factor in contributing to the difficulties in getting pregnant.

However, the study coincides with several other studies that have taken place that confirm it is much more difficult for a heavier woman to get pregnant than her thinner counterparts.

Research has also shown that children of obese parents age more quickly and often suffer from social and developmental issues more readily than children of those who are in the appropriate weight category for their height.

These are all important factors for parents-to-be to consider.