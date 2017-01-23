Study: Youngest Children in Class Most Likely to Receive ADHD Medication

Image Credits: Wokandapix/Pixabay.

The youngest children in class are more likely than their older classmates to receive medication for ADHD (attention deficit hpyeractivity disorder), a study has found.

The Western Australian study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, has again raised concerns children are being misdiagnosed with the psychiatric disorder and medicated for what could simply be age-related immaturity.

As a new school year looms in Australia, the study has also added to the debate about the best age for a child to start kindergarten.

