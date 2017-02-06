Super Bowl Viewers See Correlation Between Outcome and Election

President Donald Trump’s relationship with the New England Patriots has been well-documented: He considers their star quarterback to be a personal friend, he picked them to win the Super Bowl on Sunday and he has sided with them against the team’s most notorious enemy: commissioner Roger Goodell.

But unlike Trump, the Patriots entered Sunday’s game as the favorites, limiting the similarities one might draw between the two.

The Patriots took care of that Sunday, going down 21-0 at one point. Suddenly, the Atlanta Falcons looked unstoppable. But at that moment, Donald Trump Jr. took a moment to note something.

Where have I seen stats like this before??? 😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2KNR5BlTFE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2017

Going into the Nov. 8 election, the New York Times had Trump as the major underdog, giving Democrat Hillary Clinton an 85 percent chance of victory.

