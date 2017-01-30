Supervolcano 'worse than Vesuvius' that Could Kill MILLIONS Across Europe 'ready to blow'

A SUPERVOLCANO on the brink of blowing threatens to wipe out Europe, kill millions “immediately” and bring the world economy to its knees. 

Around two thousand years ago Mount Vesuvius erupted, destroying the Roman city of Pompeii and killing an estimated 1,500 people.

Today, a far more sinister supervolcano named Campi Flegrei is lurking underneath Naples in Italy.

Shock research, revealed last month, warned that the “big daddy” of Vesuvius is showing signs of “reawakening” and may be on the brink of going off.

