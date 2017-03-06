Supreme Court Scraps Obama’s Tranny Bathroom Policy

The Supreme Court stepped away from an Obama administration policy allowing public school students to use whatever bathroom fits their self-described “gender identity.”

The Court rejected a challenge from a transgendered student, Gavin Grimm, who, with help from the ACLU, sued a school board which restricted bathroom use to biological genders only.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled in favor of Grimm because the Obama administration told schools to consider a student’s “gender identity” when deciding bathroom use policies in a “guidance letter” the administration issued though the Dept. of Education.

However, the Trump administration has since rescinded that policy, stating that states’ rights need to be respected, which lead to the Supreme Court blocking the Fourth Circuit’s ruling.

The Supreme Court initially agreed to hear the case to decide how exactly to interpret the “guidance letter” and if it had any legal weight, especially since critics viewed it as an attempt by the federal government to exploit a situation to take over local education.

School boards that followed the letter often came into conflict with the local community.

For example, parents in Hillsboro, Mo. revolted when high school officials told their daughters to “suck it up” after a male student transitioned into a female almost overnight and was granted use of the female restroom.

That prompted a mass student walkout from classes.

“The student walkout came on the heels of a School Board meeting Thursday that drew a large crowd — parents concerned that Lila is getting special rights at the expense of other students,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported about the incident, which occurred in 2015. “Most of the students at Monday’s protest were opposed to accommodations for ‘her.’”

“A smaller group gathered in support.”

“Students and parents interviewed after the walkout were overwhelmingly in support of keeping Lila, 17, out of the school facilities for girls,” the newspaper added.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube: Resistance News

Facebook: RealKitDaniels

Follow @KitDaniels1776