Supreme Court Throws Out Transgender Case

On Monday the Supreme Court threw out a major transgender lawsuit, sending the case back to a lower federal court in light of the Trump administration’s rescinding of an Obama policy implicated by the lawsuit.

High school student “G.G.” (later revealed as Gavin Grimm) is a biological teenage girl who calls herself a boy and dresses as a boy, supported in her transgender identity by her mother. They asked her teachers and the staff at her school in Gloucester County, Virginia, to likewise treat her as a male student.

School officials tried to accommodate G.G., calling her by her preferred boy’s name Gavin, but asked that she use the unisex bathroom in the nurse’s office rather than use the boys’ bathrooms and locker rooms alongside biological boys and adult men.

Encouraged by her lawyers from the ACLU, G.G. demanded the school allow her to use the boys’ bathrooms and locker rooms at the same time that biological males are using those facilities. The school board instead adopted the policy that everyone must either use facilities matching their biological sex or single-person unisex bathrooms.

