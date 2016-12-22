Surprise! Electoral College 'rebels' who Wanted to Stop Trump WERE in Touch with Clinton Campaign

Image Credits: Hillary for America / Flickr.

Senior advisors to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign kept in touch by phone and email with a driver of the ill-fated, last-ditch effort to dump Donald Trump at the electoral college.

The advisors kept tabs on Colorado elector Micheal Baca, who was helping try to persuade Republican members of the Electoral College to vote against Trump. The effort ultimately flamed out, although a handful of Clinton electors ultimately ended up voting for other people.

Baca himself is facing prosecution for his decision to cast his vote for Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich rather than Clinton, notwithstanding a state law directing him to back Clinton and the oath he swore.

Some members of the group Hamilton Electors had spoken of trying to engineer a victory for Kasich as an alternative to Trump, arguing that Trump was unfit for office despite his winning 306 electoral votes. Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump Calls for Expanded U.S. Nuclear Weapons Capability

Trump Calls for Expanded U.S. Nuclear Weapons Capability

U.S. News
Comments
Congressional Panel: Put Planned Parenthood Officials in Jail For Selling Aborted Baby Parts

Congressional Panel: Put Planned Parenthood Officials in Jail For Selling Aborted Baby Parts

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Host: Democrats Must Maintain ‘Sustained Deranged Delegitimization’ Of Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Generation Snowflake: Percentage Of Young Adults Living With Their Parents Hasn’t Been This High Since 1940

U.S. News
Comments

Former MTV V-jay Sounds Off On Failed Racist Anti-Male Video

U.S. News
Comments

Comments