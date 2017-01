Turkish authorities have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack on an Istanbul nightclub that left 35 people dead, the BBC is reporting.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, a Uzbek national, was reportedly caught in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district on Monday.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria took credit for the attack that injured at least another 40 people in the club that was filled with several hundred people.