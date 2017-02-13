'Swastikas' Uncovered by Sarah Silverman Turn Out To Be Utility Markings

Sarah Silverman appears to be losing her mind in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

After calling for a military coup to overthrow Trump earlier this month, on Sunday she mistook a couple of utility markings on the sidewalk as “swastikas” drawn by “neo nazis.”

Twitter users mocked her in response:


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Could Reince Be On His Way Out As Chief Of Staff?

Could Reince Be On His Way Out As Chief Of Staff?

U.S. News
Comments
Hollywood Millionaires Whine About Oppression at Grammys

Hollywood Millionaires Whine About Oppression at Grammys

U.S. News
Comments

Sabotage: Obama Is Commanding An Army Of 30,000 Anti-Trump Activists From His Home 2 Miles From The White House

U.S. News
Comments

How Obama is Scheming to Sabotage Trump’s Presidency

U.S. News
Comments

Trump to Iran’s Rouhani: Better be Careful

U.S. News
Comments

Comments