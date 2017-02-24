Sweden: Woman Brutally Gang Raped, Racially Abused; Police Not Interested

A Swedish woman was brutally gang raped and racially abused by a group of men in Gothenburg who live streamed the assault to Facebook, but police were disinterested when the case was brought to their attention.

In a Facebook post, journalist Joakim Lamotte writes about how he obtained a video showing the rapists assault the unconscious woman as they hurled abuse, calling her “Swedish” as a pejorative insult and “fat” while encouraging each other to “f**k her in the butt”.

The faces of the offenders were clearly visible and they referred to each other by name, writes Lamotte. The inside of the building in which the attack took place is also seen in the clip.

However, according to Lamotte, a concerned mother who first brought the video to the attention of police in Gothenburg was shocked to see that they were disinterested and “sat and ate cheetos” while being seemingly more bothered by her for reporting the incident.

The mother told police that it would be possible to trace one of the culprits via his Snapchat account, but that the officers “were more interested in watching TV.”

The mother never heard anything back from police and when Lamotte personally investigated the incident, he discovered it was being treated as “aggravated rape” but that “no one even has begun working with the case yet”.

Lamotte was told by an officer named Therese Ottosson that police do not have the personnel available to investigate the case.

Lamotte said it was “totally incomprehensible” that nothing has been done given police had the opportunity and evidence to swiftly arrest the culprits. One of the rapists is still uploading images and videos to Snapchat as if nothing happened.

“I had all the information but nobody wanted to listen to me,” writes Lamotte.

Rapes have skyrocketed in Sweden over recent years. Authorities have claimed that this is due to the definition of rape being changed, but the spike occurred long after the change was made. Sex crimes in the country have doubled since 2012. The most recently available statistics showed that immigrants were 5.5 times more likely to carry out sexual assaults.

In a separate incident that was reported on last month, a group of Afghan migrants live streamed the gang rape of a Swedish woman on Facebook before being interrupted by police.

