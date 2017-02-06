Swedish cop reported to police as a "racist" for telling the truth about mass immigration

SWEDEN — “During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.”

Peter Springare, police investigator and former deputy head of the Division for serious crimes at the police in Örebro, has been reported to the police after he in a post on Facebook spoke plainly about those who are behind the serious crimes. The report to the police comes after the local newspaper Nerikes Allehanda found the outspoken policeman to be racist, the usual solution to silence any criticism in the politically correct country.

Here is what he wrote:

“I’m so fu*king tired. What I will write here below, is not politically correct. But I do not care. What I will tell to you taxpayers is forbidden to tell by us state employees. It results in the loss of career and loss of individual salaries. Even if it’s true. I do not care about all this. I will soon retire anyway, after 47 years in this business. I will now and every week going forward, in detail account for what I as an investigator of the serious crimes unit of the police in Örebro work with. It will not harmonize with BRÅ’s (statistics) perception or other leftist criminologists perception in the public debate.

Our pensioners are on their knees, the school is one of chaos, health care is an inferno, police have been completely destroyed, etc, etc. Everyone knows why, but no one dares or wants to talk about the reason, because Sweden has always lived on the myth of the magnificent ultimate society that has unlimited resources to be in the forefront when it comes to being the only politically correct option in a dysfunctional world that has bend over itself, through the destructive behavior of various religions name.

Here we go; This I have handled Monday-Friday this week: Rape, rape, aggravated rape, assault, rape, extortion, blackmail, abuse of judicial procedure, threats, violence against the police, threat to the police, drug trafficking, aggravated drug offenses, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and beatings.

Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohamad Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, again, again, again, Christoffer … huh, it is true. Yes a Swedish name popped into the outskirts of a drug offense, Mohammed Mahmod Ali, again and again.

Countries represented this week, all crimes: Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown country, unknown country, Sweden. Half of the suspects, we can not know for sure because they have no valid papers. Which in itself often means that they lie about the nationality and the identity.

Now we’re talking only about Örebro. And these crimes occupy our investigative capacity to 100%.

This is how it looks and has looked like for the last 10-15 years.

Will return next Friday with an account of the past week,” writes Peter Springare.

That Springare has revealed names of the suspects is the hardest part to swallow for the local newspaper that has filed a report against the policeman, even though he did not reveal their full name. And now the police confirms that it could result in consequences.

– We will look at this legally, confirms police chief Bo Andersson to NA.