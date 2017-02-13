Swedish Electricity Company Pulls Out of Multicultural Malmo Citing "Security Risk"

An electrical maintenance company has announced it can no longer serve customers in the multicultural Swedish city of Malmo, citing “security risks” and increasing violence.

In a message posted on the company’s Facebook page, Högs EL states that it can no longer operate in Malmo due to skyrocketing “violence and shootings”.

“We are not taking on new job(s) there unless there is a drastic change….we need to think about the safety of our employees,” states the post.

Malmo, the third largest city in Sweden, has a 43% foreign population, with the largest proportion of migrants coming from Iraq. The Rosengard area of the city is 90% Muslim.

In an interview with Breitbart, Chief Superintendent Torsten Elofsson, who retired after 42 years on the Malmo police force, explained how mass immigration has turned some areas of Malmo into mini war zones.

“Malmo is infamous for explosions. Yet thankfully nobody has been killed by the explosions yet – some of them are just used to frighten people,” said Elofsson.

“We had one case in Rosengard where a group were given a court order to leave an apartment because they were a disturbance for the neighbours. And then suddenly hand grenades and explosions outside the office of the real estate company.”

Elofsson said immigration has caused a crime surge in Malmo, with migrants comprising the “majority” of people being arrested in the city. Police are afraid to visit some “no-go” areas because their vehicles are attacked.

Mass riots, torching of vehicles and sexual assaults have become routine in Malmo and other cities since Sweden opened its doors to mass immigration. The influx of new migrants as a result of the refugee crisis has only made the situation worse.

The situation in Sweden is so dire that even some Somali immigrants are considering returning home, saying that areas of some Swedish cities are more dangerous than their notorious homeland.

As we reported last week, soaring crime being committed by Muslim migrants has become part of a national conversation in Sweden after veteran police officer Peter Springare blew the whistle on how almost all of the serious crimes in his city were being carried out by Muslims.

Springare’s warning was backed up by Gothenburg police officer Tomas Åsenlöv, who revealed that cops were being told to implement Code 291 rules to hide “all information about the immigration-related crime.”

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.