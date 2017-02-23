Swedish Police Discover Live Hand Grenade in Malmo Park

Swedish police have released a statement saying they discovered a hand grenade at a public park in the troubled migrant-populated city of Malmo.

The police in Malmo are no strangers to dangerous weapons. The suburb of Rosengard is considered one of the most dangerous no-go areas in all of Sweden along with the Stockholm suburbs of Rinkeby and Husby. Police said late Wednesday morning that they had discovered a cache of weapons that included a live hand grenade in a press release.

The items were found in the Pildamma park in the Kronoborg area close to the Malmo Stadium which is the home of football team IFK Malmo. Police say that the hand grenade was discovered and the bomb squad was called in shortly after.

The areas around the pond in the park was cordoned off to the public while the bomb squad was able to diffuse the situation by around 12:30 pm.

Police have been searching for weapons after the shooting of a 53-year-old janitor on the Roskildevägen street which is on the border of the park itself. A 15-year-old man has since been arrested by police in connection with the shooting and police have said they do not suspect that the grenade has any connection to the murder.

Malmo has seen a spate of grenade attacks over the last few years, and such attacks have become a nearly uniquely Swedish problem. In 2015 grenade attacks had become commonplace in the city with migrant gangs using the explosive devices to attack each other, and even government buildings have been targetted in the past.

The grenade attacks have spread to other parts of Sweden as well. In September of 2015, a gang war between Turkish and Kurdish migrants saw a Kurdish people’s association office blown up by a grenade.

