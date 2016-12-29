Syrian Government, Armed Opposition Reach Ceasefire Agreement - Putin

Image Credits: eng.kremlin.ru.

The Syrian government and armed opposition groups have reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

“It was just reported that today, a few hours ago, an event occurred which we have not just been waiting for, for a long time, but which we’ve worked hard to bring about. Three documents have been signed,” Putin said.

“The first document [is an agreement signed] between the Syrian government and the armed opposition regarding the ceasefire in the Syrian Arab Republic,” he said.

“The second document is a set of measures to monitor the ceasefire arrangement, and the third document is a statement of readiness to start peace negotiations on the Syrian settlement,” Putin said at a meeting with the foreign and defense ministers. He added that the agreements on Syria are fragile, and require special attention and patience, as well as constant contact with partners.

