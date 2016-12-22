Syrian Military says it has Retaken Control of Prized City of Aleppo

Image Credits: Freedom House / Flickr.

Syria’s government declared Thursday that it had seized full control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters and civilians evacuated the key city as part of an agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

The Syrian military announced on state media that “security and stability” had been returned to Aleppo. The “terrorists” – a term used by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government to describe nearly all of its opponents – had fully exited the city, the military said.

The end of an opposition presence in Aleppo – perhaps the most important battle in country’s raging civil war – represents a major blow to the rebellion to unseat Assad.

Last week, tens of thousands of pro-rebel residents of Aleppo began boarding buses to flee their war-ravaged eastern districts in the city as a part of the Russia-Turkey deal that effectively surrendered their areas to Assad’s forces.

