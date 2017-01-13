Taliban Terrorists Buying American Weapons From U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Afghan Soldiers

Terrorist militants affiliated with the Taliban in Afghanistan have been purchasing U.S.-supplied weapons and ammunition from Afghan army and police forces, which receive their funding from American taxpayers, according to a new government report.

The disclosure comes amid an increase in violence in the war-torn country, where the Taliban continues to grow and regain territory once held by U.S.-allied Afghan forces. Just 63 percent of Afghanistan is under allied control, despite a four-billion dollar investment from the United States in 2016.

With the country facing some of the highest levels of corruption worldwide, U.S. government inspectors have discovered evidence that the U.S.-funded Afghan security forces are selling their American-supplied weapons to Taliban terrorists.

These U.S.-aligned security forces also have been stealing American-bought fuel and selling it to Afghan insurgents, according to new findings by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR.

