Tapeworm Found in Alaskan Caught Salmon

Here’s the gross news first: A tapeworm found in fish from Asia has now been found in Alaskan salmon.

The Centers for Disease Control recently posted an article in its Emerging Infectious Disease journal, stating that Diphyllobothrium nihonkaiense has been found in wild pink salmon from Alaska. Due to that reason, the CDC wrote that “salmon from the American and Asian Pacific coasts and elsewhere pose potential dangers for persons who eat these fish raw.”

(Pair that info with the nightmare fact that tapeworms can grow up to 30 feet long, according to the CDC.)

The good news, however, is that this doesn’t necessarily mean you need to swear off salmon sashimi completely. On the upside, the FDA really is here to protect you: As the Seattle Times points out, all raw fish served and sold in the United States is frozen — according to FDA standards — in order to kill parasites such as this new one mentioned.

