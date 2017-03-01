Target Stocks Down $15 Billion Since Promoting Transgender Agenda

The stock value of transgender-champion Target Corp. crashed by 13.5 percent this week after the company’s sales again fell below investors’ expectations.

Target’s stock value is now down by 30 percent since it sparked a consumer boycott by embracing the transgender political agenda. That 30 percent drop has slashed investors’ wealth by roughly $15 billion.

On Tuesday, the stock fell to $58.78, down from its April 19 high of $83.98. In contrast, WalMart is up 3 percent since April, and Kohl’s is down less than one percent.

Company officials indirectly acknowledged the consumer boycott. “Our fourth-quarter results reflect the impact of rapidly changing consumer behavior, which drove very strong digital growth but unexpected softness in our stores,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a company statement. The company also admitted that it would likely continue to experience losses through the year.

Leaders at the American Family Association highlighted the company’s worsening situation. “The American Family Association has called for a boycott of Target since last April after the chain publicized the fact that it would allow men to use the women’s restrooms and fitting rooms in their stores,” said a statement from Tim Wildmon, president of the AFA.

