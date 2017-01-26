Teacher Posts Video "Shooting" Trump With Squirt Gun In Classroom

A high school art teacher in Dallas posted an Instagram video of herself “shooting” an image of Donald Trump with a squirt gun and screaming “die” during Friday’s inauguration.

A copy of the video went viral on Twitter before the original source was identified.

The video was captioned with “Watching the #inauguration in my classroom like…. #no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy #powerless #saveusall #teachthembetter #atleastitsfriday”.

It’s unclear if there were students in the classroom at the time and it is also unclear as to who took the video. It was posted by the teacher on her personal Instagram. According to Gateway Pundit, the Secret Service is aware of the video.

