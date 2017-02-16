Teacher to Class: 'I Lost $100 Bet Because Trump Wasn't Shot'

I received a rather disturbing report of yet another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome — this time from a high school in Camarillo, California.

Jane Germaine said her son’s English teacher at Rancho Campana High School told the class that she lost a $100 bet because President Donald Trump had not been shot on Inauguration Day.

Mrs. Germaine tells me the teacher’s remarks were troubling.

“A public school teacher using classroom time to share with students how she lost a bet because the president was not shot on Inauguration Day is beyond reprehensible to me and I do not see how the school district does not find this troubling as well,” she told me.

And it turned out not to be the first time she’s heard about teachers at the high school making politically-charged statements in the classroom.

