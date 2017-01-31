Ted Cruz Defends Trump's Firing of Acting Attorney General

Senator and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz weighed in on President Donald Trump’s firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, saying she “refused to enforce the law.”

Claiming the Obama appointee, like other attorneys general before her, “put brazen partisan interests above fidelity and law,” Cruz agreed with the Trump administration’s decision saying the call was “exactly right.”

Read his statement below:

“After eight long years of a lawless Obama Department of Justice, it is fitting–and sad–that the very last act of the Obama DOJ is for the Acting AG to defy the newly elected President, refuse to enforce the law, and force the President to fire her. Sally Yates now joins the ignominious succession, from Eric Holder to Loretta Lynch, of Attorneys General who put brazen partisan interests above fidelity to law.”

“President Trump was exactly right to fire an acting Attorney General who refused to carry out her constitutional duty to enforce and defend the law. Yates’ lawless partisanship highlights why the Senate needs to act now–and Senate Democrats should end their extreme political obstruction and delay–and confirm Jeff Sessions immediately. America needs and deserves an Attorney General who will be faithful to the Constitution and uphold the law.”

Arguing Democrats were unjustly holding up Jeff Sessions’ AG nomination, the Trump administration announced Yates’ firing Monday night, explaining she was “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

“It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country,” the Trump team said in a statement.

“Tonight, President Trump relieved Ms. Yates of her duties and subsequently named Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve as Acting Attorney General until Senator Jeff Sessions is finally confirmed by the Senate, where he is being wrongly held up by Democrat senators for strictly political reasons.”

