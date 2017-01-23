U.S. Senator Ted Cruz heralded Donald Trump’s presidential victory as “the start of a new era” while speaking with Alex Jones in Washington D.C. last week.

The former presidential candidate, who traveled to the nation’s capital for Trump’s inauguration Friday, said the historic win gave Republicans a chance to deliver on a wide array of issues.

“I think it’s the start of a new era and what we’ve been given is something rare and it’s something historic,” Cruz said.

“The question really is, do we stand up and deliver? Do we do what we said we would do?” the senator said. “The week after the election I traveled to New York, sat down at Trump Tower with President Trump, and I told him, ‘I want to do everything I can to help lead the fight to actually do what we promised…'”

Cruz, who backed Trump after the business mogul secured the GOP nomination, also said Trump’s inauguration speech symbolized a significant shift from the policies of Barack Obama.

“We’ve had a president for eight years who ignores the working men and women of this country and that’s what the speech was all about… the people who have been left behind,” Cruz said. “This race was decided by the truck drivers, the electricians, the plumbers… it was decided by the school teachers and it was decided by the men and women with calluses on their hands who have been screwed the last eight years by Washington and on election day they said enough is enough…”

“I am excited. I think we are poised to have the most productive Congress in decades, actually listening to the American people, and getting the federal government off the backs of small businesses, bringing back jobs and seeing, for once, wages going up rather than going down.”

Jones commended Cruz for fighting against Obamacare and refusing to back Obama’s support for jihadist rebels in Syria.

“We should be focused on defending the United States of America,” Cruz said in 2013. “That’s why young men and women sign up to join the military, not to, as you know, serve as Al Qaeda’s air force.”

Jones also extended an invitation to Cruz to appear on his widely-syndicated radio show.