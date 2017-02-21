Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Ted Nugent On Fire! Looks To Run For National Office
The Motor City Madman could run for public office soon
The Alex Jones Show -
February 21, 2017
Comments
Alex Jones talks with Ted Nugent about the potential of Nugent running for office in 2018.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
Norma ‘Jane Roe’ McCorvey From Roe V. Wade Didn’t Believe in Abortion
Hot News
Comments
Piers Morgan Withdraws From Hosting Awards Show After SJW Outrage
Hot News
Comments
Former UK PM Sir Edward Heath WAS a Paedophile, Says Police Chief
Hot News
Comments
Limbaugh Rips Deep State, Fake Media In Rare Interview
Hot News
Comments
President Trump Has Been Far Too Nice To the Mainstream Media
Hot News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.