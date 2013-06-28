Sourcefednews.com
June 28, 2013

Justin Carter and his buddies were having a sarcastic argument in the third person and, according to his father, went something like this:

“Someone had said something to the effect of ‘Oh you’re insane, you’re crazy, you’re messed up in the head,’ to which he replied ‘Oh yeah, I’m real messed up in the head, I’m going to go shoot up a school full of kids and eat their still, beating hearts,’” recalled Justin’s dad Jack. “The next two lines were lol and jk.”

A woman in Canada saw the comment, took it literally, and tracked down Carter’s address through Google. Noticing that Carter’s home was near an elementary school, she immediately notified the police.

Justin was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threats.

Justin’s parents have started a petition raise awareness of Justin’s situation.

 


