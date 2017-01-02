Teenager Invents Phone Charger which Generates Energy from the Human Body

A teenager has invented and developed a phone charger which uses energy from the human body to get the energy to charge your phone.

HandEnergy, the brainchild of 19-year-old inventor Michael Vaga, allows you to charge your phone simply by rotating your hand, which activates the device’s gyroscope to produce energy that can then either be stored or used to immediately charge a mobile.

The kickstarter, which hoped to raise €50,000, raised €71,333 from people hoping to get their hands on one.

Now, the inventor from Minsk, Belarus, is ready to make and send out the innovative portable chargers.

