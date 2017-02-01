Terminally Ill Applaud Trump’s Pledge to Change FDA Rules

President Donald Trump gave hope to the terminally ill and their advocates on Tuesday when he said he would change Federal Drug Administration rules to allow access to experimental drugs not yet approved by the agency.

“One thing that’s always disturbed me: They come up with a new drug for a patient who’s terminal, and the FDA says we can’t … approve the drug, because we don’t want to hurt the patient. But the patient is not going to live more than four weeks, [anyway]. So, we’re going to be changing a lot of the rules,” Trump said.

Trump’s announcement was embraced by terminally ill individuals, their loved ones, and advocacy groups interviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

“Terminally ill patients are fortunate to have a compassionate champion in President Trump,” said Josh Schisler, founder and president of Freedom of Treatment, in an email. “Americans fighting for their lives don’t have decades to wait for the FDA to approve new treatments.”

Read more