Terror In Sweden: Chemical Attack On Train Chokes Passengers

Image Credits: Wiki.

Train passengers were left with breathing problems in Sweden tonight after a masked man threw liquid on them as the carriage doors slammed shut – trapping them inside.

The attack happened on a subway train at Sankt Eriksplan station in Stockholm, where emergency services rushed to the scene.

One passenger onboard said commuters were left in a state of panic, most suffering from breathing problems and others desperately rushing for the exits.

Reports initially stated the man threw a rucksack into the carriage, but Swedish police have confirmed it was a noxious liquid instead – the motives behind the incident or the identity of the man involved are not yet known.

