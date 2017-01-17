Tesla driver stranded in the desert after keyless app failure

Image Credits: RYAN NEGRI/INSTAGRAM.

A Tesla driver was stranded in Red Rock Canyon near Las Vegas after the car’s keyless control app suddenly stopped working.

Interested in testing a feature that lets Tesla owners unlock and power their car using their smartphone, Ryan Negri decided to leave his keys at home when he went for a drive around the canyon yesterday.

The keyless smartphone feature, which is available through Tesla’s iPhone and Android apps, lets users remotely monitor and control their Tesla Model S without their key. One of the main features of the app is the ability to “unlock and drive Model S without your key.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

In Final Days, Obama Sends Another $500 Million to UN Climate Fund

In Final Days, Obama Sends Another $500 Million to UN Climate Fund

Globalism
Comments
Communist Chinese Move to Fill Global Leadership Role

Communist Chinese Move to Fill Global Leadership Role

Globalism
Comments

Merkel Says She’s Ready To ‘Fight A Generational Battle’ With Trump To Preserve Liberal Democracy And Trade

Globalism
Comments

Trump Effect: British PM Vows Border Control, Pushes Clean Brexit

Globalism
Comments

Actress Admits: Hollywood Arrogance Helped Trump Win

Globalism
Comments

Comments