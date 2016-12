Doctors could soon be able to diagnose early Alzheimer’s disease using a simple sniff test.

The disease, which is the most common type of dementia, affects 850,000 people in the UK.

Scientists have found increasing evidence that a person’s sense of smell sharply decreases in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and now a new study has shown that a simple sniff test could help the accuracy of diagnosing the awful disease.

