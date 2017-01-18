Texas Considering Upping Smoking Age to 21

Texas could become the 3rd state to raise the smoking age to 21, with some lawmakers saying this is the year they could make that happen.

Senator Carlos Uresti pitched raising the legal smoking age four times in the past, but this year he has bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. And, Republican Senator Joan Huffman is expected to file a bill too.

S.B. 183 would increase the legal age to 21 to purchase, possess or consume tobacco or nicotine products–including cigarettes, e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

