Texas Hate Hoax: Man Writes 'N–gger Lovers' on His Own Home

Another week, another hate crime hoax, this time in Texas where a man spray-painted “N–gger Lovers” on his own garage door and lit his truck and motorcycle on fire.

The incident allegedly occurred on the morning of December 12, when David Williams and his wife Jenny awoke to find their motorcycle and truck ablaze on their front law alongside a racist message on their garage door. After reporting it to the police, Williams later admitted to his wife of perpetrating the vandalism himself.

“David confessed to spray painting our garage door and starting the fire at our home,” Jenny Williams wrote on her Facebook page.

A GoFund Me page had been set up to help the family after the incident, but that has since been closed down. Since insurance won’t pay for the damage, her husbands antics cost their children presents on Christmas. In a new GoFund Me page, Jenny Williams asks that people help pay for their Christmas gifts.

“The kids won’t be able to have anything under the Christmas tree due to this horrible act,” wrote Jenny Williams. “Please if you find it in your heart please donate what you can to help this family of 6 out.”

David Williams has since come under psychiatric care at a mental hospital. Once released, however, police state he will face charges for his crimes.