Texas Reps Push for Constitutional Carry Bill Again

Texans may soon be able to carry a handgun without a license. In a press conference held at the capitol today, state representatives pushed for House Bill 375 – The Texas Constitutional Act of 2017.

If the bill is passed, constitutional carry would be enacted, meaning a person who is not legally prohibited from owning or purchasing a firearm could openly carry a handgun without a license.

The Lone Star Gun Rights and Texans for Accountable Government lead the meeting.

State Representative Jonathan Stickland, a republican from Bedford, wrote the bill. He pushed for constitutional carry back in 2015 – the same year open carry passed the legislation.

