That Time John Kerry Defamed America and American Soldiers

Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech that slammed Israel with false statements was a fitting end to a career that was launched by slandering a generation of American soldiers with false allegations of widespread war crimes.

Kerry emerged on the public stage in the early 1970s as the spokesman of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW), a group of a few thousand anti-war activists.

The position gave him the opportunity to testify in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the group he spoke for was “ashamed of and hated what we were called on to do in Southeast Asia.”

Kerry’s testimony was based on stories collected by VVAW as part of its “Winter Soldier” project, which sought to expose members of the U.S. military for committing various atrocities. Kerry had the idea to organize a public march in Detroit where soldiers could tell their stories.

