The Clouds of Andromeda

Image Credits: Hubble ESA.

The image above is as baffling as it is gorgeous.

First, kudos go to my pal Rogelio Bernal Andreo, who took this magnificent shot. It shows the Andromeda galaxy, the closest big spiral galaxy to our own, and in fact the other big member of our neighborhood galaxy minicluster called the Local Group. At 2.5 million light-years away, it’s bright enough to see with the naked eye from moderately dark sites and shows quite a bit of detail even through small telescopes.

Rogelio’s image is unusual. First of all, it shows a huge area of the sky; Andromeda is several times the apparent size of the full moon in the sky (see here for a comparison). Hold up your hand, and fold in your pinky and thumb; the width and length of your three middle fingers extended at arm’s length would be about the same area of sky as the photo.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Earth’s Atmosphere Can be Turned into Massive Surveillance System Using LASERS, Scientists Discover

Earth’s Atmosphere Can be Turned into Massive Surveillance System Using LASERS, Scientists Discover

Science & Tech
Comments
Scientists Uncover the Mystery of Tabby's Star

Scientists Uncover the Mystery of Tabby’s Star

Science & Tech
Comments

Private Company Set to Mine the Moon

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists Use Light to Turn Mice Into Killing Machines

Science & Tech
Comments

SpaceX Returns To Flight With Successful Falcon 9 Launch, Drone Ship Landing

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments