While Schumer declares he will vote against whoever Trump nominates for Supreme Court, Rand Paul offers “Audit the Fed” again — and this time Obama won’t be there to veto it.

But the first fight on Capitol Hill will be over ObamaCare as Obama huddles with Democrats to protect his legacy of mandates, taxes, regulations and an army of 17,000 IRS agents.

