The Democratic Party Has Lost Its Mind — and Its Soul

Image Credits: Senate Democrats / Wiki.

History was made Tuesday when Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of education.

But the necessity of Pence’s vote reflected another kind of history, too: The decision by all Senate Democrats to reject DeVos marked a new low for the flailing party.

Democrats claim to stand for the poor, immigrants and nonwhites. Yet given a chance to actually support someone who is dedicated to improving education for all America’s children, especially those trapped in failing urban schools, the Dems said no, hell no.

Joined by two Republicans, they stood in the schoolhouse door to block vital change, casting their lot with teachers unions that fear reform the way a vampire fears garlic.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

White House Sends Smoke Signals Urging Justice Kennedy To Resign

White House Sends Smoke Signals Urging Justice Kennedy To Resign

Government
Comments
Overwhelming Evidence Proves Trump Right About Massive Voter/Election Fraud

Overwhelming Evidence Proves Trump Right About Massive Voter/Election Fraud

Government
Comments

Trump and Cotton Planning Crackdown On Legal Immigration

Government
Comments

GOP Lawmakers Facing Anti-Trump Activists at Town Halls

Government
Comments

Teacher’s Union Demonizes Trump Pick For Supporting Christian Schools

Government
Comments

Comments